Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Normandy (France), where he will hold a number of important events and meetings.

"Normandy. There are important events and meetings ahead to strengthen our state and strengthen the unity of all who respect human values ​​and lives. And also a special event in which we are honored to take part: the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy," the president wrote in his telegram channel.

He added that the celebration of the Allied landings in Normandy and today "reminds us of the courage and determination shown for freedom and democracy." "The allies defended the freedom of Europe then, Ukrainians defend the freedom of Europe now. Unity won then, true unity can win now," Zelenskyy emphasized.