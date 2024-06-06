Facts

15:16 06.06.2024

Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Normandy (France), where he will hold a number of important events and meetings.

"Normandy. There are important events and meetings ahead to strengthen our state and strengthen the unity of all who respect human values ​​and lives. And also a special event in which we are honored to take part: the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy," the president wrote in his telegram channel.

He added that the celebration of the Allied landings in Normandy and today "reminds us of the courage and determination shown for freedom and democracy." "The allies defended the freedom of Europe then, Ukrainians defend the freedom of Europe now. Unity won then, true unity can win now," Zelenskyy emphasized.

 

Tags: #normandy

MORE ABOUT

09:44 11.02.2022
During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

14:14 07.02.2022
Advisors to Normandy Four leaders may meet this week - German govt spokesperson

Advisors to Normandy Four leaders may meet this week - German govt spokesperson

13:44 08.01.2022
Political advisers to leaders of Normandy format countries to visit Kyiv next week – Yermak

Political advisers to leaders of Normandy format countries to visit Kyiv next week – Yermak

15:42 26.11.2021
France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

09:02 25.12.2020
Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

14:19 29.08.2017
Merkel believes in possibility of solving Donbas problem within Normandy format

Merkel believes in possibility of solving Donbas problem within Normandy format

09:55 23.08.2017
Normandy format leaders support planned August 23 ceasefire on occasion of academic year beginning

Normandy format leaders support planned August 23 ceasefire on occasion of academic year beginning

16:30 24.07.2017
Normandy Four leaders agree on foreign political advisors' meeting in second half of August

Normandy Four leaders agree on foreign political advisors' meeting in second half of August

16:27 24.07.2017
Poroshenko calls on Russia to immediately cease aggression in Donbas

Poroshenko calls on Russia to immediately cease aggression in Donbas

17:16 09.07.2017
Poroshenko announces Normandy phone talks in July, to be followed by four leaders' summit

Poroshenko announces Normandy phone talks in July, to be followed by four leaders' summit

AD

HOT NEWS

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

Border blocking at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint to last until June 7 – State Border Guard Service

Two Ukrainian citizens among four killed in train collision in Czech Republic – Foreign Ministry

LATEST

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY OUTAGES IN 12 REGIONS, KYIV CITY

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Georgia intends to normalize relations with U.S. - PM

Invaders carry out one missile, 37 airstrikes on Ukraine during day

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces attack 12 enemy concentration sites

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD