Facts

09:58 07.06.2024

Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the official international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, which took place at the Omaha Beach Memorial in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.

The Zelenskyys were personally greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his wife Brigitte Macron.

As it was seen on the online video broadcast conducted by the Elysee Palace, during the ceremony, the President of Ukraine had the opportunity to talk with one of the Normandy veterans, who thanked Zelenskyy for protecting Europe from Russian aggression. In turn, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the veteran for defending Europe 80 years ago.

In addition, the President of Ukraine managed to briefly answer a press question about whether he hopes for an "allied landing" in Ukraine, as happened at the time in Normandy. Zelenskyy replied: "Yes, I hope so."

The attendees also watched a documentary about the Allied landings, as well as a historical reenactment of the event. Military aircraft flew overhead in honor of the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The ceremony was attended by leaders from a number of countries, including President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the United States Joseph Biden, Prince William of Wales, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The Normandy landings, also known as D-Day, took place on June 6, 1944. It was one of the key events of World War II. Allied forces, including those of the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, landed on the Normandy coast in Nazi-occupied France. This allowed them to launch a large-scale offensive in Western Europe, which, along with other battles of World War II, led to the defeat of Nazism in May 1945.

Tags: #zelenskyy #normandy

