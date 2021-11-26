France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

France intends to continue pressure on Russia in order to hold the Normandy Four summit with the new German Chancellor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Therefore, Charles Michel told me that we need to form some kind of case, how to talk further. Frankly speaking, I am counting on several formats here. There is the Normandy format, the French side is talking about this, it wants to continue to put pressure on Russia so that we have a meeting of the [Normandy] Four with the new Chancellor, we understand this. At the same time, we expect from the negotiations between the United States and Russia, we understand that without Ukraine decisions on Ukraine will not be made, but the most important issue or one of the main issues will still be Ukraine. We see a different format there, also a parallel format of negotiations," Zelensky said at a press marathon in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said that in the near future there will be talks or meetings between the heads of the presidential administrations of Ukraine and Russia.

"And separately what Charles Michel said and what we talked about, that we urgently need to talk between the heads of administration, between Kozak and Yermak, or in any other format, so that people, so that Europe, everyone can see that if people communicate, it means escalation It will not be full-scale. I fully agree with him, in the near future there should be such conversations or meetings, calls," Zelensky said.