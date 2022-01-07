Facts

12:42 07.01.2022

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Friday morning, a total of 7,177 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 5,595 people recovered, and 192 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over the day on January 6, a total of 7,177 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine [including 364 children, and 203 healthcare workers]; Some 71,841 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 21,997 people received one dose, 44,836 people received the second dose, 388 people received an additional dose, and 4,620 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 1,866 people were hospitalized; 192 people died; and 5,595 people recovered," according to a report on the Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Health notes that already 47.6% of the adult population of Ukraine has received at least one inoculation against COVID-19. Some 44.9% of the adult population of Ukraine received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

A day earlier, on January 6, some 6,632 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, on January 5, some 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, and on January 4, a total of 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.696 million coronavirus infections, including 3.507 million recoveries and 97,088 deaths.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14,800,318 people have been vaccinated, of which 14,800,316 people received one dose, 13,950,698 people received two doses, 5,787 people received an additional dose, and 16,216 people received a booster dose. A total of 28,773,017 vaccinations were carried out.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
