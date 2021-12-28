Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

Two regions of Ukraine, Volyn and Zaporizhia, may be withdrawn from the "red" zone of epidemic danger. This was announced by government representatives at a conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the incidence rates, last week the 'red' level of epidemic danger was canceled in Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. In the near future, issues of a possible abolition of the 'red' level of epidemic danger in Volyn and Zaporizhia regions will be considered," the press service of the head of state said.