Facts

10:21 22.12.2021

One person dies, two injured, 56 evacuated due to fire in hotel in Vinnytsia region

1 min read
One person dies, two injured, 56 evacuated due to fire in hotel in Vinnytsia region

One person died, two were injured and 56 were evacuated as a result of a fire in a hotel at the Butterfly recreation center in Vinnytsia region on Wednesday night, the State Emergency Service said.

"At 02:55 on December 22, in the village of Selyshche, Vinnytsia region, in a six-story hotel building, a roof fire broke out on an area of 800 square meters. As a result, one person died and two people were injured, 56 people were evacuated, including 53 children (2006-2016 year birth)," the Service said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday night.

At 05:09, the fire in the recreation complex was localized over an area of 900 sq. m. At 05:26 it was extinguished.

Forty-our people and 13 units of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing.

