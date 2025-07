Fire breaks out due to enemy strike on outskirts of Kharkiv, three people injured

Photo: t.me/synegubov

The Russian Armed Forces struck Vasyscheve, three civilians were injured, head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"A fire broke out. Currently, three victims are known. The type of weapon and other details are being clarified. All emergency services are working on the spot," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.