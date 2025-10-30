Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:04 30.10.2025

Russia attack leaves Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region without power, water

The city of Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia Oblast was left without heat and water supply due to Russian shelling on Thursday night, City Council Secretary Oleksandr Kolomiyets has said.

"A technogenic and ecological safety commission meeting was held. All relevant services were instructed to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation in the city. The launch of inter-building water supply columns is being ensured, the transportation of technical water is being organized; An alternative heat supply system is being prepared for launch," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, kindergartens will not work today. Groups are being formed to assess the damage. Residents of the houses that suffered the most will be relocated. 

