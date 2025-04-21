Chinese citizen dies after bus crash in Vinnytsia region

A 48-year-old Chinese citizen who was injured in a bus accident in Vinnytsia region on Sunday has died in hospital, the Vinnytsia regional police told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A Chinese citizen died yesterday while receiving medical care," the regional department of the National Police told the agency on Monday.

The accident involving a Scania bus occurred on April 20 at 10:44 on the highway between the villages of Horai and Privitne in the region.

As a result of the accident, seven bus passengers, including an eight-year-old child and a 48-year-old foreigner, a Chinese citizen, received injuries, five of whom were hospitalized.

According to media reports, a foreigner and a child were among those hospitalized. A Chinese citizen received very severe cuts from broken glass.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, the 64-year-old bus driver, a citizen of Moldova, allowed the vehicle to slide into a ditch. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of road traffic safety rules or transport operation by persons driving vehicles).