Facts
09:04 09.07.2025

Enemy attacks Lutsk with rockets, drones – mayor

Russian troops massively attacked Lutsk on Wednesday night with drones and missiles, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises, the city's mayor Ihor Polishchuk has said.

"Today was the most massive enemy attack using UAVs and missiles on our city and community. We have a fire and damage to garages on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives and a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises," he said on Telegram.

The remaining damage is being investigated.

According to him, at this moment there is no information about the deaths as a result of the enemy attack.

The mayor also assured that in the event of new information, he will promptly inform.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile and drone attack, as well as the takeoff of two enemy MIG-31Ks.

