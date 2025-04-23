Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 23.04.2025

Agency on Exclusion Zone Management: All necessary fire safety measures not been implemented in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone due to lack of funding

The main measures to ensure fire safety in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, have not been implemented due to lack of funding, Head of the department for ensuring the barrier function of the Exclusion Zone, the Nature Reserve Fund, Radiation Safety, Labor Protection and Civil Protection of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Mykhailo Baitala said.

He said that after the massive wildfire in 2020, a Cabinet of Ministers order was adopted on a comprehensive plan of measures and the creation (restoration) of the fire safety system in the territory of the Exclusion Zone and the zone of unconditional (mandatory) resettlement for 2021-2024.

"It was planned to allocate about 1.2 billion – 250 million each year for the implementation of major measures. This plan has not been implemented due to the lack of funding," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Baitala said the field commission of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada has been initiated today. "They will arrive immediately after the anniversary [the anniversary of the Chornobyl accident is on April 26] they will fully analyze these issues," he said.

In addition, Baitala noted the problem of mining, which still remains relevant in Chornobyl zone.

As noted by Head of the forest protection and protection department of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine Taras Lymar, as of February 1, 2025, fire protection in the zone does not meet the necessary requirements.

"There was a lack of fire-fighting mineralized strips, the clutter of most forest areas with old deadwood, wind-blown and wind-blown trees. Quarter lines are also cluttered with deadwood... The lack of fire-fighting gaps in forest areas... The condition of forest roads in most areas is unsatisfactory, the network of forest road branches is also insufficient. There are no quarter posts and instructions, signs for the demarcation of forest users," he said.

