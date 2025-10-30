Russia kills 7-year old girl in attack on Vinnytsia region – official

Russia has killed a seven-year-old girl injured in a Russian airstrike on October 30. She died in a hospital in Vinnytsia, first deputy head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Nataliya Zabolotna has said.

"The girl was taken to hospital in extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for her life, but unfortunately, she could not be saved," Zabolotna said on Telegram.

She added that four more people were injured in the attack - two adults were hospitalized in moderate condition, two others received minor injuries and refused hospitalization.