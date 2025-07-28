Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:21 28.07.2025

Ecosystem fire spreads to homes in Mykolaiv region, 20 hectares burning – State Emergency Service

1 min read
Ecosystem fire spreads to homes in Mykolaiv region, 20 hectares burning – State Emergency Service
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

 In the Mykolaiv district, near the Ternivka station near the village of Balovne, a large-scale fire in the ecosystem has spread to the private sector.

"The flames have already covered about 20 hectares," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday.

A critical situation has also developed in the city of Snihurivka, Bashtansky district - a strong wind carried the fire with dry wood directly to residential buildings.

Rescuers are fighting the flames fiercely, and fire extinguishing is ongoing.

Over the past day, 163 fires have broken out in the natural ecosystems of Ukraine, with a total area of 151.26 hectares.

"The situation is serious. We urge residents to be as attentive and careful as possible - any spark in such heat can be fatal," the rescuers said.

Tags: #state_emergency_service #mykolaiv_region #fire

MORE ABOUT

09:04 09.07.2025
Enemy attacks Lutsk with rockets, drones – mayor

Enemy attacks Lutsk with rockets, drones – mayor

12:02 01.07.2025
Russians shell Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery: one person killed, another injured

Russians shell Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery: one person killed, another injured

14:05 08.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

15:28 21.05.2025
State Emergency Service confirms death of 2 at Bila Tserkva heating plant

State Emergency Service confirms death of 2 at Bila Tserkva heating plant

20:44 23.04.2025
Agency on Exclusion Zone Management: All necessary fire safety measures not been implemented in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone due to lack of funding

Agency on Exclusion Zone Management: All necessary fire safety measures not been implemented in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone due to lack of funding

20:40 25.02.2025
Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

09:14 19.02.2025
Russians change tactics of attacks in Mykolayiv region, launching many drones on one settlement or object

Russians change tactics of attacks in Mykolayiv region, launching many drones on one settlement or object

13:34 14.11.2024
Five people die as result of fire, incl four children in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Five people die as result of fire, incl four children in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

13:02 05.09.2024
Fire in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone contained, radiation levels normal – ministry

Fire in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone contained, radiation levels normal – ministry

11:14 23.08.2024
Bodies of two victims recovered from rubble of house destroyed by enemy airstrike in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Bodies of two victims recovered from rubble of house destroyed by enemy airstrike in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Azov on third anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: We remember. We will take revenge

Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

AD
AD