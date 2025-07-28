Ecosystem fire spreads to homes in Mykolaiv region, 20 hectares burning – State Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

In the Mykolaiv district, near the Ternivka station near the village of Balovne, a large-scale fire in the ecosystem has spread to the private sector.

"The flames have already covered about 20 hectares," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday.

A critical situation has also developed in the city of Snihurivka, Bashtansky district - a strong wind carried the fire with dry wood directly to residential buildings.

Rescuers are fighting the flames fiercely, and fire extinguishing is ongoing.

Over the past day, 163 fires have broken out in the natural ecosystems of Ukraine, with a total area of 151.26 hectares.

"The situation is serious. We urge residents to be as attentive and careful as possible - any spark in such heat can be fatal," the rescuers said.