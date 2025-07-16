Private houses, civilian infrastructure damaged in Vinnytsia region night attack, all fires extinguished

Some 9 private residential buildings were damaged in Vinnytsia region on Wednesday night as a result of a massive Russian drone attack, two of them were almost completely destroyed, said Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna.

"Today, residential buildings were also damaged in the region. In total, 19 private households were affected. There are two buildings that have suffered significant damage, almost destroyed. The rest have varying degrees of damage - both the roof and the windows. Currently, representatives from the commissions are working in all communities together with local government bodies to record the consequences in order to make a decision on assistance to the affected people in the future," Zabolotna said on the national telethon.

At the same time, she reported that as of now, all fires in Vinnytsia, which were in several locations after the attack, have already been eliminated.

"Currently, the dismantling of structures and the elimination of the consequences are underway," the official said.

According to her, the number of victims in the region remains at eight, five of them with burn injuries, two of them in serious condition. In total, according to her information, 28 enemy UAVs flew over the territory of the region.

"I thank the air defense forces for working on air targets, but unfortunately, we also have hits on industrial facilities of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings," Zabolotna said.