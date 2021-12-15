Facts

15:56 15.12.2021

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

2 min read
Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

During his working visit to Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which they discussed issues of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the countries, the press service of the Ukrainian leader has said on Wednesday.

It is noted that Zelensky thanked Aliyev for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and appealed for the possibility of Azerbaijan joining the process of releasing illegally detained persons.

"The issue of the release of Ukrainian citizens, especially Crimean Tatars, illegally detained in Russia, is one of my key priorities. I would be grateful for your possible help in promoting this issue," Zelensky said.

He also noted the intensification of bilateral cooperation between the countries due to the agreements reached during his visit to Azerbaijan in December 2019.

"The head of the Ukrainian state said that in February 2022, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan and Turkey will be celebrated. Taking this into account, the president proposed to hold a summit in Kyiv on February with the participation of the leaders of the three states," the President's Office said in the statement.

Zelensky also focused on the transport and logistics potential of cooperation between the countries, in particular, on the need to intensify work to implement the transit of goods along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia route using rail and sea transport.

"The President of Ukraine recalled the positive experience of cooperation between our state and Azerbaijani companies in the construction of roads and transport interchanges within the Big Construction national program," the President's Office said.

 

Tags: #aliyev #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:18 15.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

10:14 15.12.2021
Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

14:43 14.12.2021
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

11:40 14.12.2021
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

11:26 11.12.2021
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

LATEST

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD