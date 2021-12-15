Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

During his working visit to Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which they discussed issues of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the countries, the press service of the Ukrainian leader has said on Wednesday.

It is noted that Zelensky thanked Aliyev for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and appealed for the possibility of Azerbaijan joining the process of releasing illegally detained persons.

"The issue of the release of Ukrainian citizens, especially Crimean Tatars, illegally detained in Russia, is one of my key priorities. I would be grateful for your possible help in promoting this issue," Zelensky said.

He also noted the intensification of bilateral cooperation between the countries due to the agreements reached during his visit to Azerbaijan in December 2019.

"The head of the Ukrainian state said that in February 2022, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan and Turkey will be celebrated. Taking this into account, the president proposed to hold a summit in Kyiv on February with the participation of the leaders of the three states," the President's Office said in the statement.

Zelensky also focused on the transport and logistics potential of cooperation between the countries, in particular, on the need to intensify work to implement the transit of goods along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia route using rail and sea transport.

"The President of Ukraine recalled the positive experience of cooperation between our state and Azerbaijani companies in the construction of roads and transport interchanges within the Big Construction national program," the President's Office said.