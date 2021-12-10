More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

More than half of Ukrainian citizens (56%) support the initiative of direct negotiations with Russia on the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas in the absence of other alternatives. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating.

At the same time, having a choice among the options for the format of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Donbas, 21% of respondents spoke in favor of direct negotiations with Russia.

A relative majority of respondents (45%) support the idea of expanding the Normandy format with the involvement of the United States and Great Britain. Some 12% of the respondents are in favor of negotiations with representatives of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR". Preservation of the Normandy format in the current composition, which includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, is supported by 11% of respondents.

The involvement of Turkey in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas is supported by 46% of the respondents. At the same time, the same number of respondents opposed the idea of Turkish mediation in the negotiations.

The survey was conducted in all government-controlled regions among 2,500 respondents aged 18 and over using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) during December 6-8, 2021. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. The error in the representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.0.