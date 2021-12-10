Facts

13:31 10.12.2021

More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

2 min read
More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

More than half of Ukrainian citizens (56%) support the initiative of direct negotiations with Russia on the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas in the absence of other alternatives. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating.

"More than half of Ukrainian citizens (56%) support the initiative of direct negotiations with Russia on the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas in the absence of other alternatives," the report on the study posted on Friday, December 10 reads.

At the same time, having a choice among the options for the format of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Donbas, 21% of respondents spoke in favor of direct negotiations with Russia.

A relative majority of respondents (45%) support the idea of expanding the Normandy format with the involvement of the United States and Great Britain. Some 12% of the respondents are in favor of negotiations with representatives of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR". Preservation of the Normandy format in the current composition, which includes Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, is supported by 11% of respondents.

The involvement of Turkey in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas is supported by 46% of the respondents. At the same time, the same number of respondents opposed the idea of Turkish mediation in the negotiations.

The survey was conducted in all government-controlled regions among 2,500 respondents aged 18 and over using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) during December 6-8, 2021. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. The error in the representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.0.

Tags: #negotiations
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:36 01.12.2021
Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

12:40 12.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

09:36 08.07.2019
Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

14:55 23.04.2019
Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

21:14 31.03.2019
Zelensky about support in second round: We negotiate with no one

Zelensky about support in second round: We negotiate with no one

21:10 31.03.2019
Zelensky about support in second round: We negotiate with no one

Zelensky about support in second round: We negotiate with no one

12:55 25.05.2018
Agreement reached to negotiate gas transit in Ukraine-EU-Russia format - Groysman

Agreement reached to negotiate gas transit in Ukraine-EU-Russia format - Groysman

13:56 17.08.2016
Change of Donbas negotiations format may create long pause in settlement process

Change of Donbas negotiations format may create long pause in settlement process

10:45 22.04.2016
Negotiations on Savchenko's possible exchange for Russians detained in Ukraine successful

Negotiations on Savchenko's possible exchange for Russians detained in Ukraine successful

14:27 01.03.2016
EU: trilateral gas negotiations possible in late March

EU: trilateral gas negotiations possible in late March

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

LATEST

Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls for increased pressure on Russia due to human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas

Most Ukrainians consider Russia hostile country; Canada, Lithuania, Poland named as main allies - poll

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD