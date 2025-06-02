Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 02.06.2025

Negotiations in Istanbul finalized – Zelenskyy

Negotiations in Istanbul finalized – Zelenskyy
The negotiations in Istanbul have ended, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged documents through the Turkish side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The talks in Istanbul have ended, I am expecting a report from Minister Umerov. They [the delegations] exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of war," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Summit.

