Negotiations in Istanbul finalized – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The negotiations in Istanbul have ended, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged documents through the Turkish side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The talks in Istanbul have ended, I am expecting a report from Minister Umerov. They [the delegations] exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of war," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Summit.