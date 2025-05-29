Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks – MFA

KYIV. May 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine still has not received a so-called "memorandum" from Russia on a ceasefire, but instead the Russians launched 120 missiles and 1,500 drones at Ukraine from May 16 to 29, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy said.

"I want to clearly state that at the moment we still have not received the Russian document. Despite the fact that the Russians promised to send such a document after the meeting in Istanbul, where they said that they would send it after the exchange of prisoners of war, this did not happen," Tykhy said during a live broadcast on the X social network on Thursday.

The spokesman said the Russian side has proposed a meeting where they want to present the document, but Ukraine needs to familiarize itself with it before the negotiations so that they are meaningful.

"Our position is very simple: we need to see this document. If the Russians have nothing to hide, if this is a document that can be implemented, then there should be no problem sharing this document with us. This would allow us to prepare for the meeting of delegations, to hold a meaningful meeting that can lead to a result, and not just a meeting for the sake of a meeting," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tykhy said "unfortunately, we are still waiting for this document." He said that in return, Ukraine has received large-scale attacks, many of which have occurred during these two weeks. Thus, from May 16 to May 29, that is, until today, Russia has fired about 120 missiles at Ukraine, more than 1,500 Shahed drones at Ukrainian settlements, as well as more than 2,500 guided aerial bombs. "This is not the behavior of a party or country that actually seeks peace. This is the complete opposite of peace," the Foreign Ministry said.