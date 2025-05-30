Ukraine ready for dialogue with Russia, but demands clear, balanced proposals – Yermak

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine seeks peace above all, but not at the price of capitulation, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Compromise is not equal to capitulation. Moscow is offering a new round of negotiations. And we are ready for dialogue. However, we demand clarity. Clear, and most importantly, balanced proposals. We will not buy into a pig in a poke called a memorandum. We already had one. Enough. Diplomacy should be based on concreteness, not on empty promises," Yermak said during an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Hennadiy Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also said that during its existence, the Diplomatic Academy has trained many specialists who now represent Ukraine in the world and promote Ukrainian interests.

"Your victories are measured by hearts and minds united for the sake of Ukraine. It is critically important for us to maintain unprecedented unity around Ukraine. We have to change all the time, be firm in principles and flexible in approaches," he said.