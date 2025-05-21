Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine's position in talks with Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is ready to continue to help and support Ukraine, in particular in negotiations with Russia, the British Prime Minister's Office reported.

“Looking ahead to further peace talks, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine and said he was steadfast in his commitment to helping Ukraine secure a just and lasting peace,” the message reads.

It notes that the parties discussed the latest British anti-Russian sanctions and agreed that it is vital to maintain pressure on Russia.

As reported, Great Britain imposed anti-Russian sanctions against 20 individuals and 62 structures.