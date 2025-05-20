MP Sirko: Trump effectively gives up on Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko believes that the United States intends to walk away from negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I think the Americans decided to leave us to the Europeans. In my opinion, it was a bad conversation, where Putin outplayed Trump. And Trump has effectively given up on Ukraine," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Putin.