17:56 02.06.2025
Turkish MFA: Russia-Ukraine talks doesn’t end negatively
The negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul ended without negative results, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.
"The (Ukraine-Russian delegeation's) meeting is over. It didn't end negatively," the Daily Sabah quoted Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncu Keçeli as saying.
Earlier on Monday, delegations from Ukraine and Russia held talks at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, which lasted about an hour.