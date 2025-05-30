Yermak on new round of talks with Russia: We will not buy-in to all-out 'memorandum' assault

Ukraine is ready to continue the dialogue with the Russia on achieving peace, but wants clarity, clear and balanced proposals, said the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"As you know, Moscow is offering a new round of negotiations. We are ready for dialogue. However, we demand clarity, clear and, most importantly, balanced proposals. We will not buy into the all-out assault called a "memorandum". We already had one," he said at an event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Hennadiy Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yermak emphasized that "diplomacy should be based on concrete facts, not on empty promises."

At the same time, he said that "no one wants peace more than Ukrainians, and not at any price."

"Ukraine will not pay for peace with either sovereignty or the right to choose. Compromise is not equal to capitulation," the head of the Office noted.

In addition, Yermak said that it is critically important for Ukraine to maintain "unprecedented unity" around the country.