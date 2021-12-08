Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on amendments to Appendices No.1 and No.3 to law of Ukraine on the 2021 national budget of Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of UAH 8 billion for payments to vaccinated Ukrainians under e-Support.

The relevant note appeared on the card of bill No.6297 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, December 8.

The law provides for the allocation of UAH 8 billion to the Economy Ministry under the e-Support budgetary assistance program.

The additional UAH 2.2 billion are provided for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The law stipulates that additional income for these purposes will be provided by overfulfilling the import VAT plan.