Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit the UK on December 8-9 at the invitation of Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"The heads of Ukrainian and British diplomacy will hold a preparatory meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Ukraine and the UK. The Strategic Partnership Dialogue is a new format in Ukrainian-British relations and is being introduced in accordance with a comprehensive agreement signed in London in October 2020 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson," the message says.

The meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue will also be attended by representatives of the sectoral ministries and departments of Ukraine and Great Britain, who will agree on the directions for further interaction both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

In addition, Kuleba and Truss will discuss steps to strengthen Ukrainian-British relations in the political, trade, economic and defense spheres.

Separately, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will raise the issue of visa liberalization for Ukrainians.

During the visit, Kuleba and Truss will hold separate bilateral talks, the key topics of which will be the consolidation of support for Ukraine against the background of Russia's aggressive actions, energy security, and joint opposition to challenges in the wider Black Sea region.

The program of the visit also includes the minister's statement at an event dedicated to investment opportunities in Ukraine and communication with the media.