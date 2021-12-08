Facts

12:25 08.12.2021

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

2 min read
Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit the UK on December 8-9 at the invitation of Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"The heads of Ukrainian and British diplomacy will hold a preparatory meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Ukraine and the UK. The Strategic Partnership Dialogue is a new format in Ukrainian-British relations and is being introduced in accordance with a comprehensive agreement signed in London in October 2020 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson," the message says.

The meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue will also be attended by representatives of the sectoral ministries and departments of Ukraine and Great Britain, who will agree on the directions for further interaction both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

In addition, Kuleba and Truss will discuss steps to strengthen Ukrainian-British relations in the political, trade, economic and defense spheres.

Separately, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will raise the issue of visa liberalization for Ukrainians.

During the visit, Kuleba and Truss will hold separate bilateral talks, the key topics of which will be the consolidation of support for Ukraine against the background of Russia's aggressive actions, energy security, and joint opposition to challenges in the wider Black Sea region.

The program of the visit also includes the minister's statement at an event dedicated to investment opportunities in Ukraine and communication with the media.

Tags: #kuleba #uk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:22 08.12.2021
UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

11:10 04.12.2021
Ukraine ready for any format of negotiations on Donbas - Kuleba

Ukraine ready for any format of negotiations on Donbas - Kuleba

16:54 03.12.2021
Kuleba proposes to make Ukraine regional hub for OSCE activities to protect human rights, develop civil society

Kuleba proposes to make Ukraine regional hub for OSCE activities to protect human rights, develop civil society

12:09 01.12.2021
Kuleba: Meetings in Riga to focus on specific steps by NATO allies in support of Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression

Kuleba: Meetings in Riga to focus on specific steps by NATO allies in support of Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression

17:52 29.11.2021
Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

10:34 29.11.2021
Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

09:51 16.11.2021
UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

14:34 12.11.2021
Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

10:16 12.11.2021
Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

11:35 11.11.2021
Kuleba, Yermak discuss with Nuland situation in Donbas, along Ukrainian border

Kuleba, Yermak discuss with Nuland situation in Donbas, along Ukrainian border

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

LATEST

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD