Starmer accuses Putin of stalling for time on truce – media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Vladimir Putin of standing in the way of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after the Russian leader refused to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Turkey, The Guardian reported on Friday.

"What happened today is further proof that it is Putin who is stalling for time. It is Putin who is the reason for the delay in the ceasefire. Ukraine has long ago, several months ago, clearly stated that it wants a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, and we have long said that it is Putin who stands in the way of this peace," the prime minister said, answering a question from journalists about what he wants to tell Putin.