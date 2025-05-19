EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

The European Union and the United Kingdom have pledged their unwavering commitment to provide continued support to Ukraine and its people for as long as needed and with the intensity required.

This is stated in a joint statement adopted in London on Monday following the first formal EU-UK summit, which took place after London's exit from the EU.

“We restated our resolute condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter and international law, and we reaffirmed our firm and continued support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. We also reconfirmed our unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed,” the document reads.

London and Brussels also noted that they join Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, in calling for “a full, unconditional ceasefire and meaningful talks for genuine peace aimed at ending Russia’s war of aggression and restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.” “As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace,” the statement reads.

In addition, the parties recognised the importance of UK and EU cooperation, “as vital partners in continuing to support Ukraine, counter Russian aggression, and work closely to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that assures Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.” “We remain ready to continue to exert pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and taking measures to prevent their circumvention, sectoral measures and caps on oil prices, and by ensuring that Russian Sovereign Assets remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war,” the EU and Great Britain stated.

The parties also assured that they strive to ensure full accountability for military and other serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s aggressive war, in particular by creating a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. “We also remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction. The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy in July 2025 will be particularly relevant in that context,” the statement reads.