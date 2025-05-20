Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 20.05.2025

Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

The parliaments of Ukraine and Great Britain are ready to ratify the 100-year Partnership Agreement between countries in the near future, Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

"In order for it [the Partnership Agreement] to work, it must be ratified by the parliaments of both countries. This agreement has already been analyzed by the relevant committee of the British parliament. We hope that in the near future it will be submitted for consideration and voted on by the majority of deputies. The Verkhovna Rada is also ready to ratify the 100-year agreement as soon as we receive a package of documents from the President of Ukraine," Kondratiuk said during a meeting with Speaker of the House of Commons of Great Britain Lindsay Hoyle.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Kondratiuk said Ukraine is very interested in full membership in the JEF Association – a military-political coalition of ten countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics led by Great Britain.

"Ukraine has a strengthened partnership in this coalition. We are starting to talk with all countries that are members of the JEF about the next step – obtaining the status of a full-fledged member of the association. Our membership in the JEF can become a real mechanism for additional security guarantees for the period before Ukraine joins NATO. After all, peace is possible only through the strength and unity of the countries of Europe," Kondratiuk said.

The deputy chairperson thanked Great Britain for participating in the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children and for its clear sanctions policy towards Russia, in particular, regarding the "shadow fleet."

"We have already managed to return 1,307 children. We need to continue to put pressure on Russia together. We also agree that only hellish sanctions can significantly affect the Russian Federation and force it to peace," she said.

According to Hoyle, Putin and the Russians must be held accountable for their actions, for the killings of Ukrainians that continue day after day.

The Speaker of the House of Commons assured that the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine in returning the children and achieving a just peace.

During the conversation, Kondratiuk also drew attention to the Russian hybrid threat in the cultural sector.

"In my opinion, the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko at the Royal Opera House in London, announced for September 2025, is extremely unacceptable. She is under sanctions and supports the Putin regime in its war against Ukraine. This is an example of how Russian propaganda can penetrate Europe through culture. This must be fought," Kondratiuk said.

Kondratiuk and the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation are on a visit to the United Kingdom.

