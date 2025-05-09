Starmer after JEF meeting: Support for Ukraine is ‘absolute focus’ of Britain, its northern European allies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that support for Ukraine was the "absolute focus" of Britain and its northern European allies, he said after a meeting of leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), The Guardian reported on Friday.

“And so that’s where our absolute focus is – with Ukraine, defending the values that yesterday at VE Day we were remembering and commemorating, that were hard-won in the second world war,” he said.

Asked what message he would send to Russia and Beijing as Chinese President Xi Jinping attended events in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Starmer said: “The message of leaders here is very, very clear, and that is that we’re focused on Ukraine.”