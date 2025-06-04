Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:25 04.06.2025

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

The UK on Wednesday promised to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of the current financial year in April 2026, Reuters reports.

The British government said that the drone package worth GBP 350 million ($473 million) is part of a wider program of military assistance to Ukraine worth GBP 4.5 million.

As the agency notes, British Defense Minister John Healy will announce this during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will be held in Brussels with the participation of 50 states and will be co-organized with Germany.

"The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine by delivering hundreds of thousands more drones this year and completing a major milestone in the delivery of critical artillery ammunition," Healey said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

In addition to supplying drones, the UK said it had completed the shipment of 140,000 artillery shells to Ukraine since January and would spend an additional GBP 247 million this year on training Ukrainian military personnel.

Tags: #drones #ukraine #uk

