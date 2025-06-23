Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

In London, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Lindsey Goyle and the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords John McFaul, the presidential press service said.

"The meeting discussed further support and cooperation, transatlantic unity and diplomatic work with all allies in order to stop Russian aggression and end the war," the president said on its website.

In particular, during the meeting, Zelenskyy stressed the need to continue pressure on Russia and introduce total sanctions against the banking and energy sectors.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the threat posed by Russia's cooperation with North Korea and Iran. In turn, Goyle and McFaul assured of continued support for Ukraine.