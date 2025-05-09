Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9414

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy the development of bilateral strategic partnership and the situation at the front.

"We discussed the development of the bilateral strategic partnership envisaged by the centennial agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We are grateful to Britain for its strong support in all areas," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting in Lviv.

It is noted that the parties also touched upon the situation at the front and sanctions against Russia.

"Despite loud statements, Russia does not adhere to any ceasefire. The enemy carries out assault operations and shells peaceful cities. We call on partners to increase pressure on Russia to force it to a 30-day ceasefire," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also thanked for the announcement of the largest sanctions package against the Russian shadow fleet.