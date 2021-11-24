Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The purpose of the document is to determine legal and organizational measures aimed at developing a system for preventing threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of oligarchs and persons associated with them.

The action plan itself has not yet been published, but the explanatory note to the draft decision indicates that the document is aimed at promoting the implementation of the law "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)" and the implementation of the Strategy for the Development of the Justice System and Constitutional Judicial Proceedings.

Also, these measures should create fuses for the excessive influence of oligarchs in the energy sector and other spheres of public life.