14:44 18.10.2022

Decision on nationalization of Russian state assets, major oligarchs to be made before year-end – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada will make a decision on the nationalization of Russian state assets and large oligarchs before the end of the year, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, predicts.

"I think that with regard to assets owned by the state [Russia] and large oligarchs, a decision will be made before the new year. As for small assets owned by Russian citizens, probably in the first quarter of next year," Arakhamia said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of the faction said that a large package of bills is currently being prepared.

"There are objective risks here that later, if our actions are challenged, you can lose in international courts. This applies to many assets which ownership was structured in jurisdictions such as London or Cyprus. And we would like to have a little more guarantees for these assets. So that it does not turn out that we are now quickly nationalizing everything, and then we will receive a bunch of fines and lawsuits. Therefore, we are working on the concept of laws that will be the same in all these jurisdictions," the MP said.

According to him, when developing bills, the peculiarities of legislation of the countries where these assets are seized and where the relevant laws will be adopted are taken into account.

"It is necessary that we move in approximately the same concept," Arakhamia stressed.

Tags: #oligarchs #arakhamia

