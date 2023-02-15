Facts

11:47 15.02.2023

SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine


SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the attempts of sanctioned Russian oligarchs Sergei Chemezov and Mikhail Shelkov to avoid the nationalization of property that was on the balance sheet of their former enterprises in Ukraine.

"This concerns the Demurinsky mining and processing plant and the Invest Agro agricultural holding, which, according to the materials of the SBU, the High Anti-Corruption Court transferred to the ownership of Ukraine," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the SBU, after the court decision, the former Russian owners of these enterprises tried to illegally "hide" more than 100 units of automotive and specialized equipment, six wagons with foodstuffs, more than 5,500 containers with ilmenite ore, which is necessary for the manufacture of titanium, almost 1,200 tonnes of mineral fertilizers and other agricultural products. According to the SBU, the total cost of production is UAH 150 million.

"For the implementation of the transaction, affiliated commercial structures were involved, which previously formally managed these Ukrainian companies. Thus, Chemezov and Shelkov planned to send a significant part of the property nationalized by Ukraine abroad," the SBU said.

The SBU promptly exposed and prevented these plans of the sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

The SBU said that comprehensive actions are currently underway to establish the circle of persons involved in the scheme and bring them to justice.

Tags: #sbu #oligarchs

