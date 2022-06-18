Some oligarchs actively helping Ukraine in war conditions – NSDC Secretary

A number of Ukrainian oligarchs have been very actively involved in helping the Ukrainian state in the conditions of war with the Russian Federation, their names will be announced later, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"People who can be considered oligarchs behave differently. Someone stayed in the country, and someone disappeared. Someone helps the army as much as possible, although he does not take selfies, does not tell about each car for EUR 20,000 that he brought it himself… I don't want to name last names. I can say for sure that part of them helps, and very actively. Time will pass and there will be facts," Danilov said in an interview with the League published on Saturday morning.

When asked if we are talking about Poroshenko, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky, Pinchuk, the NSDC secretary replied that he could say "about one of the people you named." "On February 26, at 22:30, the head of a military enterprise calls me and says: a big problem, a plant belonging to such and such an oligarch has closed, it is very important in the supply chain. I immediately called [the owner of the company], talked. A day later, everything was already working," Danilov said.