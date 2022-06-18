Facts

17:11 18.06.2022

Some oligarchs actively helping Ukraine in war conditions – NSDC Secretary

2 min read
Some oligarchs actively helping Ukraine in war conditions – NSDC Secretary

A number of Ukrainian oligarchs have been very actively involved in helping the Ukrainian state in the conditions of war with the Russian Federation, their names will be announced later, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"People who can be considered oligarchs behave differently. Someone stayed in the country, and someone disappeared. Someone helps the army as much as possible, although he does not take selfies, does not tell about each car for EUR 20,000 that he brought it himself… I don't want to name last names. I can say for sure that part of them helps, and very actively. Time will pass and there will be facts," Danilov said in an interview with the League published on Saturday morning.

When asked if we are talking about Poroshenko, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky, Pinchuk, the NSDC secretary replied that he could say "about one of the people you named." "On February 26, at 22:30, the head of a military enterprise calls me and says: a big problem, a plant belonging to such and such an oligarch has closed, it is very important in the supply chain. I immediately called [the owner of the company], talked. A day later, everything was already working," Danilov said.

Tags: #oligarchs #help_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:23 16.05.2022
Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

20:20 29.03.2022
Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

17:04 21.03.2022
Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

11:47 02.03.2022
Biden: US Department of Justice to assemble task force to pursue Russian oligarch crimes

Biden: US Department of Justice to assemble task force to pursue Russian oligarch crimes

11:13 27.02.2022
Azerbaijan donates medicines, medical equipment to Ukraine – ambassador

Azerbaijan donates medicines, medical equipment to Ukraine – ambassador

09:54 13.01.2022
Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

13:15 08.12.2021
Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

12:56 03.12.2021
Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

14:48 24.11.2021
Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

Two people injured due to missile strike on Kryvy Rih – regional administration head

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

LATEST

Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

Russian occupiers carrying out massive redeployment of troops in Zaporizhia region

Some 323 children killed, 583 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Invaders launch missile attack on Kremenchuk

Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

Two people injured due to missile strike on Kryvy Rih – regional administration head

Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

Ukraine deserves status of candidate for EU membership – Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD