Facts

16:14 09.06.2023

Venice Commission recommends Ukraine to postpone implementation of law on oligarchs due to war

2 min read
The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has recommended Ukraine to postpone the implementation of the law on oligarchs due to the war, Justice Minister of Ukraine Denys Maliuska announced after a meeting of the commission in Venice.

"Because the war dramatically changes the balance of power in Ukraine: it significantly reduces the influence of oligarchs. It is about destruction of their enterprises as well as operation of public authorities during the war," he said in a video address on Facebook.

"Thus, it is extremely difficult to assess properly the impact of the law on oligarchs on the political system and the legal system," the minister said.

He stressed that the pause in the implementation of the law would not be long and that Ukraine and the Venice Commission would return to this issue after the victory in the war, if by that time the oligarchs had not become "ordinary decent businessmen."

"War does wonders for politicians and let's hope it does wonders for oligarchs," the minister said.

Maliuska recalled that the implementation of the law on oligarchs is one of the seven recommendations of the European Commission, which is necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The minister also said that the Venice Commission at the meeting will consider two more Ukrainian bills, one of which is on the Constitutional Court.

