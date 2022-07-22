Facts

Foreign businessmen can also be recognized as oligarchs in Ukraine - Danilov

A foreign businessman can be entered into the register of oligarchs if he or she operates on the territory of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said during a telethon on Thursday evening.

"May a citizen of another country be registered as an oligarch? Yes, he may," he said.

Danilov explained that "if a person acts on the territory of our country, it does not matter which country he is a citizen of."

"He can be an oligarch if he operates on the territory of our country and has 3 out of 4 criteria that our legislator wrote down," the NSDC secretary said.

Thus, he answered the question of whether Ihor Kolomoisky, who is mentioned in the document posted by MP Serhiy Vlasenko, might not turn out to be an oligarch. He published a photocopy of the presidential decree on the loss of Ukrainian citizenship by a number of people, including businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

There is no official confirmation of the authenticity of this decree. According to Danilov, citizenship decrees require the presence of personal data in them.

"If the decrees contain personal data, they are closed. You may not see them. Whether these decrees will be published, I cannot say," he answered a question on the air of the national telethon.

Earlier it was reported that MP Serhiy Vlasenko (the Batkivschyna faction) published a copy of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Korban, MP Vadym Rabinovych.

