Facts

20:06 19.09.2023

Govt makes changes to plan to prevent oligarchs from abusing their influence in line with Venice Commission findings

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the contents of the action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence of oligarchs according to the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, to implement the opinion of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) on the law "On the prevention of threats to national security related to the excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)," the contents of an action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) has been updated.

Melnychuk did not indicate what changes were made.

