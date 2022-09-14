Facts

14:56 14.09.2022

Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

2 min read
Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

Oligarchic clans have no influence on Ukrainian politics, Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with the Polish edition of Wirtualna Polska.

"The war leads to the fact that they lose their influence on the country," he said.

At the same time, according to Danilov, "the war makes it difficult to work with the register [of oligarchs]. We do not control parts of our territory, so it is difficult to assess the wealth of some people. But, in my opinion, the anti-oligarchic law has already worked."

"We see that the oligarchs are making moves not to get into the register. Its goal is to build a transparent system, a fair arrangement of relations between business, government and society. Instead of oligarchs, we need businessmen who will create jobs," he said.

"It was a system that allowed the oligarchs to function. The goat is not to blame for eating cabbage from an unfenced vegetable garden. There were no fences in our country, so everyone could eat this cabbage. Currently, the oligarchic clans have no influence on Ukrainian politics, I do not know what will happen in the future, but I want this issue never to come back to us," the NSDC secretary said.

Tags: #oligarchs #danilov

