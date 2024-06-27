Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

On the sidelines of the European Council summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Western partners against lifting sanctions against Russian oligarchs and said that these sanctions, on the contrary, should be strengthened, since their funds sponsor the Putin regime.

"Now we see the risk on lifting sanctions against Russian oligarchs. It is necessary to stop this and strengthen sanctions, because the Putin regime is based on their funds," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine welcomed the partners' decision to transfer EUR 50 billion to Ukraine of income from frozen Russian assets, but stressed that it is necessary to find a way to transfer the "bodies" of these assets.

"It would be fair for the assets of a terrorist state to protect Ukraine. All Russian assets must work to protect life in Ukraine. We have to find the right way – how to confiscate all these assets," he stressed.

As reported, the G7 countries decided to provide Ukraine with a loan of $50 billion by the end of 2024 through the use of frozen Russian assets. This is an American loan, but it can be supplemented with European money or national contributions.

As reported, in April this year, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg granted the claim of Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven for the lifting of EU sanctions against them.