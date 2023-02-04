Facts

14:55 04.02.2023

U.S. Attorney General announces first transfer of forfeited funds seized from Russian oligarch to go toward Ukrainian aid – media

1 min read
 U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the first transfer of the forfeited funds seized from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the funds will go toward Ukrainian aid, CNN has reported.

"Today, I am announcing that I have authorized the first ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine. These forfeited assets follow the announcement I made last April of the indictment of designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, on charges of sanctions evasions," Garland said during an appearance with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin at the Justice Department.

In June, millions were seized from a U.S. bank account belonging to Malofeyev, whom the United States announced sanctions against in April "for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly" the Russian government, CNN quoted the Treasury Department.

"The forfeited funds will next be transferred to the State Department to support the people of Ukraine. Russian war criminals will find no refuge in the United States," the U.S. Attorney General said.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine thanked the United States "for its decisive efforts and support."

