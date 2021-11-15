Facts

17:42 15.11.2021

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

1 min read
Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Germany condemns the violation of the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Nevelske settlement, Donetsk region, as a result of which residential buildings were damaged and an orderly driver was wounded.

"We condemn yesterday's violation of ceasefire agreements and humanitarian international law by pro-Russian forces and call for full compliance with the agreements. Finding a political solution in Donbas is possible only when weapons are silent," the German Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, on the night of November 14, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired at Nevelske using 120 mm mortars. As a result of the shelling, four residential buildings were damaged, two civilians, a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were under the rubble. Donetsk Regional State Administration said that they were not injured.

In addition, two ambulances were damaged. The ambulance driver was wounded and hospitalized, his condition is assessed as serious.

Tags: #condemn #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:38 09.10.2021
Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

11:08 27.09.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

15:44 23.08.2021
German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

15:34 03.07.2021
Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

18:02 25.06.2021
Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

11:56 25.06.2021
Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

10:59 18.06.2021
Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

17:45 13.04.2021
German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

LATEST

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD