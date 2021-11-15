Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Germany condemns the violation of the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Nevelske settlement, Donetsk region, as a result of which residential buildings were damaged and an orderly driver was wounded.

"We condemn yesterday's violation of ceasefire agreements and humanitarian international law by pro-Russian forces and call for full compliance with the agreements. Finding a political solution in Donbas is possible only when weapons are silent," the German Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, on the night of November 14, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired at Nevelske using 120 mm mortars. As a result of the shelling, four residential buildings were damaged, two civilians, a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were under the rubble. Donetsk Regional State Administration said that they were not injured.

In addition, two ambulances were damaged. The ambulance driver was wounded and hospitalized, his condition is assessed as serious.