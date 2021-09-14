Ukraine, NATO countries start joint military exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

The joint military command and military exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries "Coherent Resilience" to counter hybrid threats to critical infrastructure in the Black Sea region, which will continue until the end of the week, have started in Odesa, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said.

It is noted that the exercise is an integral part of the decision of the foreign ministers of NATO member states to support Ukraine in countering hybrid challenges in the Black Sea region, approved in April 2019 in Washington.

"The exercises are being conducted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine jointly with the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence and with the support of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Platform for Countering Hybrid Warfare," the NSDC said in the statement.

The purpose of the exercises is to develop the stability of the system of public agenices of Ukraine in countering hybrid threats and crisis response by strengthening interdepartmental and civil-military cooperation, planning and preparedness.

"The security and defense sector of Ukraine, institutions that coordinate crisis management, as well as operators of energy and other critical infrastructure will be involved in the exercises," the NSDC said.