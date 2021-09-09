Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

Acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih Yuriy Vilkul has sent an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada on the appointment of early elections for the mayor of the city in connection with the death of the previous mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov.

"I appeal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a request to schedule an early election of Kryvy Rih mayor of Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region in connection with the death of Kryvy Rih mayor Kostiantyn Yuriyovych Pavlov," a document released by the press service of Kryvy Rih Town Council on Thursday says.

It is noted that the new elections of the mayor of Kryvy Rih may take place as early as March 2022.

As reported, mayor of Krivy Rih Kostiantyn Pavlov was found dead on the doorstep of his house on August 15. The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The investigation is considering three main versions of the incident - murder, suicide, as well as careless handling of weapons. The version of leading to suicide is not excluded either.

It is said that one wound from a Saiga carbine was found on the body of the deceased. The weapons seized at the scene were sent for a comprehensive examination.