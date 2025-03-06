Facts

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

A missile strike on an ordinary hotel in Kryvy Rih killed four people and injured more than 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A rescue operation in Kryvy Rih at the site of the Russian missile strike lasted all night. Ballistics on an ordinary hotel. Just before the strike, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations checked into the hotel - citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms. But, unfortunately, four people were killed by this strike. My condolences to their families and friends," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The President noted that in total, more than 30 people were injured, all of whom received the necessary assistance. Many civilian facilities near the hotel were damaged by the hit. Rescuers are still working at the scene - all services.

The President thanked the emergency workers and all relevant services for their work at the scene of the impact.

"I thank everyone who is on duty, who is working, who is on duty these nights and days, who is saving people. I thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the doctors, especially the employees of the Ambulance Service, and all those on whose work people's lives depend," he said.

"And there can be no pause in putting pressure on Russia in order to stop this war and terror against life," Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #attack

