Number of people killed in missile strike in Kryvy Rih increases to four

The number of people killed in a missile strike in Kryvy Rih has increased to four people, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administartion Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

"A man injured in a missile attack on Kryvy Rih died in the hospital. He was 43 years old. My condolences to his family and friends. The number of victims has increased to four people," Lysak wrote.