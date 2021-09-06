Facts

12:27 06.09.2021

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

Since Monday midnight, Russia-occupation forces have not violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas. Over the past day, four violations have been recorded, but the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not injured, the press center of the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) headquarters reported on Facebook.

"As of 7:00, September 6, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russia-occupation forces have been recorded," the JFO staff said in its morning update.

