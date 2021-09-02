United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

The United States plans to allocate over $463 million in assistance to Ukraine, including for programs aimed at promoting democracy, human rights, and decentralization, according to a joint statement of Kyiv and Washington dealing with the two countries' strategic partnership.

"The U.S. government [...] plans to allocate [to Ukraine] over $463 million in assistance this year, including for programs focused on democracy, human rights, local governance and decentralization, privatization, and judicial reform," according to the statement.

It notes that with the support of the United States, Ukraine will continue to advance respect for human rights, civil liberties, and fundamental freedoms in accordance with international standards and obligations, as well as to fight racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community.

"Ukraine plans to strengthen accountability for violence against all persons regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or political views, including through legislation," the officials said in the joint statements.

It also notes that Ukraine and the United States intend to continue holding Russia accountable for ongoing systemic abuses in the territories of Ukraine controlled or occupied by Russia and to seek the release of political prisoners and hostages held in these territories.