Facts

18:23 26.08.2021

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

1 min read
On Friday, August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Moldova, the presidential press service said.

"On Friday, August 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Chișinău on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Moldova at the invitation of President of Moldova Maia Sandu," the President's Office said.

During the visit, the president will hold bilateral talks with Sandu and take part in a multilateral meeting of heads of foreign delegations.

Earlier, the press service of the President of Moldova said President of Poland Andrzej Duda will leave for Chisinau on Thursday, August 26.

On August 27, Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Chisinau.

It is noted that the three heads of state, together with Moldovan President Sandu, will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of Moldova's Independence Day.

Interfax-Ukraine
